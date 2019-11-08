See Photos From Toke Makinwa’s 35th Birthday Party

Media personality Toke Makinwa has turned the big 35 and had a party to celebrate her new year.

The radio host had her pre-birthday dinner in Lagos and held her birthday party in South Africa, but last night, Toke had another party which saw many celebrities in attendance.

The likes of 2018 BBNaija housemate Tobi Bakre was in attendance, actress and new mom Toyin Aimakhu, was also in attendance, Toolz and husband Capt. Demuren amongst many others.