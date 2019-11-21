Senate Approves Buhari’s Request To Increase VAT

by Verity Awala
President Buhari
President Buhari

The request by President Muhammadu Buhari to increase value-added tax (VAT) from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent has been approved by the Nigerian senate.

The request was approved by the Red Chamber after Solomon Olamilekan, chairman of the finance committee, presented a report on a bill entitled ‘Nigeria tax and fiscal law’.

Read Also: ‘You’re An Illiterate’ Nigerians Blast Buhari’s Aide Over Grammatical Errors On Twitter

The federal executive council (FEC) had approved an increase in VAT and sent a bill to the national assembly for consent in September 2019.

Meanwhile, following reports of the VAT increment of VAT by the federal government, some Nigerians had kicked against it, citing various reasons and appealing to lawmakers not to approve the request.

Tags from the story
Muhammadu Buhari, senate, Value Added Tax, VAT
0

You may also like

21st Birthday Bash Advertised on Facebook Goes out of Control as over 1000 Guests Turned up!

Body of beheaded man dumped into gutter in Rivers State

Senate gives agencies 7 days ultimatum to submit 2017 Budgets

Public Private Partnership Health Finance Gets Seal Of Approval

Our US bank accounts are not frozen —Nigerian Embassy says

Service Chiefs

Insecurity: Service Chiefs Appear Before House Of Representatives

Evans asks court to quash kidnapping charges against him

Kenya re-election; Raila Odinga calls for mass protest on election day

Confusion!!! Two Commsioner of Police emerge in Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *