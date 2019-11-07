Senate Proposes 14-Year Jail Term For Lecturers Who Sexually Harass Students

by Eyitemi Majeed
Senate
Nigerian Senate Chamber

A bill seeking to send any lecturer caught sexually harassing a student to 14-year- imprisonment has scaled the second reading on the floor of the Nigerian senate.

The bill was sponsored by the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Also, the bill also proposes expulsion for any student who falsely accuses a lecturer.

The bill which was titled  “A Bill for an Act to Prevent, Prohibit and Redress Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Educational Institutions and for other matters connected therewith 2019” has 27 clauses.

The bill recognizes sexual harassment as sexual intercourse with a student or demands for sex from a student or a prospective student or intimidating or creating a hostile or offensive environment for the student by soliciting for sex or making sexual advances.

Other forms of sexual harassment identified in the bill are; grabbing, hugging, kissing, rubbing, stroking, touching, pinching the breasts or hair or lips or hips or buttocks or any other sensual part of the body of a student; or sending by hand or courier or electronic or any other means naked or sexually explicit pictures or videos or sex-related objects to a student, and whistling or winking at a student or screaming, exclaiming, joking or making sexually complimentary or uncomplimentary remarks about a student’s physique or stalking a student.

