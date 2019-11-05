Senator Shehu Sani Blasts Oscars Organizers Over Disqualification Of Lionheart

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed dismay at the Oscars Award disqualification of Nigeria’s entry, “Lion Heart” for using mostly English language.

The disqualification of the movie by the organizers has led to a backlashing from Nigerians.

Reacting, the former lawmaker expressed that the reason given for the disqualification exposes the ignorance and discriminatory views of Africa by the organizers.

