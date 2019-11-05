Senator Shehu Sani Blasts Oscars Organizers Over Disqualification Of Lionheart

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed dismay at the Oscars Award disqualification of Nigeria’s entry, “Lion Heart” for using mostly English language.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The disqualification of the movie by the organizers has led to a backlashing from Nigerians.

Also Read: Nigerians Reacts As Oscars Disqualifies Genevieve’s ‘Lion Heart’

Reacting, the former lawmaker expressed that the reason given for the disqualification exposes the ignorance and discriminatory views of Africa by the organizers.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
genevieve nnaji, Lion Heart, oscars, Shehu Sani
0

You may also like

Bukola Saraki,Yakubu Dogara, Rabiu Kwankwaso set to dump APC

Ibrahim Babaginda ‘s daughter set to get married this weekend

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th September 2019

18-year-old boy murdered in cold blood days after his graduation

Buhari meets Govs Ortom, Ambode and El-Rufai

Financial Times: Buhari runs a govt with no direction – Nigerians React

Buhari

Shiites Protest: Buhari Mourns Channels TV Reporter, DCP Umar

Sola Sobowale

Sola Sobowale Spotted Buying Beans And Bread At A Street Canteen

How Evans Vanished From Police Custody In Lagos (Full Details)

American Superstar Model, Naomi Campbell meets Buhari in Lagos, and Nigerians have this to say

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *