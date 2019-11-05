Senator Shehu Sani Blasts Oscars Organizers Over Disqualification Of Lionheart

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed dismay at the Oscars Award disqualification of Nigeria’s entry, “Lion Heart” for using mostly English language.
The disqualification of the movie by the organizers has led to a backlashing from Nigerians.
Reacting, the former lawmaker expressed that the reason given for the disqualification exposes the ignorance and discriminatory views of Africa by the organizers.
See his tweet below:
The reasons given for the #Oscars disqualification of LION HEART only exposes the degree of their ignorance of the World outside of theirs,and their discriminatory and contemptuous views about African history and our ways.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 5, 2019