Senator Shehu Sani Slams VP Yemi Osinbajo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has wittingly urged Nigerians to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to rest in London.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker also urged Nigerians to desist from complaining on behalf of Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who he says is not complaining about his treatment in Aso Rock.

This is connected to the act of taking a bill to London for the assent of the President by the chief of staff, Abba Kyari.

See his tweet below:

