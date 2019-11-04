Send Your Only Son To Maiduguri For NYSC, Omokri Tells Buhari

by Eyitemi Majeed
Buhari and Omokri
President Buhari and Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to send his only son, Yusuf, to Maiduguri if he is sure he has defeated the dreaded Boko Haram sect as claimed.

Omokri made this known via his Twitter handle on Monday, November, 4th.

What he tweeted below:

