Send Your Only Son To Maiduguri For NYSC, Omokri Tells Buhari

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to send his only son, Yusuf, to Maiduguri if he is sure he has defeated the dreaded Boko Haram sect as claimed.

Omokri made this known via his Twitter handle on Monday, November, 4th.

What he tweeted below:

Dear General @MBuhari, If you say you have defeated Boko Haram, as you claim, then send your only son, Yusuf, to serve his NYSC year in Maiduguri, without security. Then we will believe you #TableShaker#FreeLeahSharibu #BuhariTormentor #TheBuhariChallenge — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 4, 2019

