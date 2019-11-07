Sex-For-Ride: Some Nigerian Girls Now Pay Taxify Drivers With Sex

A Nigerian Twitter user has taken to the microblogging platform to reveal how some girls pay their Taxify rides with sex.

According to @ifeomatess, these girls even go as far as having full blown sex and giving blowjobs to Taxify drivers in exchange for free rides.

According to her, more than four Taxify drivers confirmed it, adding that its the reason the love Friday night trips.

Read Also: Husband Convicted After Forcing Wife To Have Sex With 11-Year-Old Son

See post

Girls out here paying taxify drivers with Blow jobs. Aiye le o. — IFEOMA🥰 (@ifeomatess) November 6, 2019