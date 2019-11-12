Sex Worker Poops In Client’s Room For Demanding Refund Over Unsatisfactory Sex (Video)

by Valerie Oke
file photo of a prostitute
file photo of a prostitute

The video of a hooker who reportedly poo in a client’s room for demanding a refund over unsatisfactory service delivery has hit the internet.

According to reports, the client picked her up in a club around Gwarimpa area of Abuja only to get home to refuse the client from touching her the way he wants.

The client who had paid her then asked her to make a  part refund and the lady rebuffed.

She then said she needed to poo and all efforts to show her where the toilet is proved abortive as she ended up spilling the poo on the floor.

Watch the video below:

