Seyi Awolowo Signs Brand Endorsement Deal With ‘ONE’ (Photos)

Former big brother naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo officially signs brand endorsement deal with ONE as their ambassador.

Recall Seyi Awolowo won the ONE.org health advocacy challenge in the concluded BBNaija season four.

Recall that the reality star was selected as the winner at the grand finale held on Sunday, October 5.

The reality star would join other ONE ambassadors at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

