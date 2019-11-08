Seyi Awolowo Signs Brand Endorsement Deal With ‘ONE’ (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former big brother naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo officially signs brand endorsement deal with ONE as their ambassador.

Seyi Awolowo
Seyi Awolowo

Recall Seyi Awolowo won the ONE.org health advocacy challenge in the concluded BBNaija season four.

Also Read: “I Know My Man, Tacha Is Not Really His Type” – Seyi’s Girlfriend Speaks About Their Closeness (Video)

Recall that the reality star was selected as the winner at the grand finale held on Sunday, October 5.

The reality star would join other ONE ambassadors at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

See his post below:

Seyi
Seyi’s post
Seyi Awolowo
Seyi Awolowo’s post
0

