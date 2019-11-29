Sharing Same Christian Faith With A Man Is Not Enough Reason To Marry Him – Cleric

Popular clergywoman, Laurie Idahosa, has taken to social media to dish out a piece of advice to single women.

According to the mom of three who is wife to clergyman, Feb Idahosa, sharing same Christian faith with a man is not enough reason for women to marry that man.

Laurie went on to say women should consider marrying men who share the same values as them. She advised that women should always ensure their calues and belifs are in sync with the man’s.