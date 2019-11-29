Sharing Same Christian Faith With A Man Is Not Enough Reason To Marry Him – Cleric

by Temitope Alabi
Pastor Laurie Idahosa
Pastor Laurie Idahosa

Popular clergywoman, Laurie Idahosa, has taken to social media to dish out a piece of advice to single women.

According to the mom of three who is wife to clergyman, Feb Idahosa, sharing same Christian faith with a man is not enough reason for women to marry that man.

Read Also: Cross Cultural Marriage: Interesting Tweets By Laurie Idahosa, The White Lady Who Married A Nigerian

Laurie went on to say women should consider marrying  men who share the same values as them. She advised that women should always ensure their calues and belifs are in sync with the man’s.

