‘She Did It Off Campus’ – Daddy Freeze Condemns Expulsion Of Babcock Student Over Sextape

Popular OAP Daddy Freeze has condemned Babcock University for expelling the female student seen in recently leaked sex tape.

The media personality has spoken against the actions carried out by the school authorities.

Reacting to the news of her expulsion on his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze expressed his opinion.

He also shared the official statement released by the school authorities.

READ ALSO – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Victory In Court (Video)

Taking to Instagram, the on-air personality wrote: “In my opinion, Babcock shouldn’t have expelled the lady for what she consented to, off-campus, while on holiday.”

See His Post Here: