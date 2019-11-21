‘She Did It Off Campus’ – Daddy Freeze Condemns Expulsion Of Babcock Student Over Sextape

by Michael Isaac
Daddy Freeze
OAP Freeze

Popular OAP Daddy Freeze has condemned Babcock University for expelling the female student seen in recently leaked sex tape.

The media personality has spoken against the actions carried out by the school authorities.

Reacting to the news of her expulsion on his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze expressed his opinion.

He also shared the official statement released by the school authorities.

Taking to Instagram, the on-air personality wrote: “In my opinion, Babcock shouldn’t have expelled the lady for what she consented to, off-campus, while on holiday.”

