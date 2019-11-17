She Looks Just Like Olamide, Fans Tells Maria Okan As She Shares Photos Of Her Baby

Former OAP Maria Okan may have gotten more than she bargained for after sharing new new photos of her baby girl.

Recall rumors surfaced a few months ago that Maria was expecting a baby with married rapper Olamide.

Sharing photos of her baby girl, Maria wrote;

“This is the real her. Always smiling and talking… non-stop noise She was shy yesterday LOL. This is why I didn’t want to post her on IG, because momma won’t be able to stop Gotta go now, can’t post anymore or else her grandma will come for my neck!Oh and I like her clothes slightly big. It’s easier to get the kid in and out. Before it was like a dance routine just to get her out them clothes!”

Maria okan babyNot long after she shared the photos, her fans began to comment saying the baby looks just like Olamide. Read some of the comments below;