Shehu Sani Shades DSS Over Disobedience To Court Orders

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has dropped a shade for the increasing trend of disobeying court orders by government agencies in Nigeria.

The former lawmaker commended the Brazilian government for obeying a court ruling which ordered the immediate release of a former president of the country, Lula Da Silva.

Also Read: Reduce Cost Of Food: Shehu Sani Tells FG

His commendation of the Brazilian government seems to be a shade for the Department State Security (DSS) in Nigeria that has continuously ignored court orders granting citizens in the department’s custody bail.

See his tweet below: