Shehu Sani Shades DSS Over Disobedience To Court Orders

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has dropped a shade for the increasing trend of disobeying court orders by government agencies in Nigeria.
The former lawmaker commended the Brazilian government for obeying a court ruling which ordered the immediate release of a former president of the country, Lula Da Silva.
His commendation of the Brazilian government seems to be a shade for the Department State Security (DSS) in Nigeria that has continuously ignored court orders granting citizens in the department’s custody bail.

The Brazilian Government obeyed Court order and immediately released Ex President Lula da Silva from the Prison.Commendable. pic.twitter.com/v9TXB08bHr
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 9, 2019