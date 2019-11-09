Shehu Sani Shades DSS Over Disobedience To Court Orders

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has dropped a shade for the increasing trend of disobeying court orders by government agencies in Nigeria.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker commended the Brazilian government for obeying a court ruling which ordered the immediate release of a former president of the country, Lula Da Silva.

Also Read: Reduce Cost Of Food: Shehu Sani Tells FG

His commendation of the Brazilian government seems to be a shade for the Department State Security (DSS) in Nigeria that has continuously ignored court orders granting citizens in the department’s custody bail.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
DSS, Lula Da Silva, Omoyele Sowore, Shehu Sani
0

You may also like

Baby born with heart outside her body survives operation

Photo of the Day: When You Just Have to Let the Boobies Breathe a Little

Man Remanded In Prison For Failing To Marry Lady After Impregnating Her

Acting President, Osinbajo set to inaugurate the world’s biggest fertiliser plant built

Senate, Reps to spend N13 billion on transportation, refreshment and welfare.Read more…

49 corps members sent back home from NYSC camp. Find out why

Trial of over 1, 600 alleged Boko Haram members begins October 9 – Nigerian Govt.

Liverpool And Manchester United Play Out Boring 0-0 Draw

Tottenham fan beaten after mistaken as a Chelsea supporter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *