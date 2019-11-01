Shoki Shitta Kills Goat To Celebrate Davido’s Son’s Naming Ceremony (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Shoki Shitta
Lagos Area Boy, Shoki Shitta

Popular Surulere based area boy, Shoki Shitta has identified with Davido in celebration of his son’s naming ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the area boy shared a video of himself and his squad as they gathered to celebrate the family who just welcomed a baby.

Information Nigeria recalls that Shoki Shitta was earlier a heavy supporter of Wizkid, but switched to Davido, following violent attacks and how Wizkid mocked him.

Following that, Davido helped him out, and he has since then been loyal to the ‘blow my mind’ singer, Davido.

In their celebration, Shitta killed a goat in honour of Davido, Chioma and their son.

Watch The Video Here:

 

Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido, Shoki Shitta, wizkid
0

