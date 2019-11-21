Show Promoter Kogbagidi Reveals A Well-Kept Secret About Davido

by Temitope Alabi
Kogbagidi, Davido
Popular show promoter Kogbagidi has joined many who took to social media to celebrate Davido as he turned 27 today.

Taking to his IG page, Kogbagidi penned a lengthy birthday post revealing just how generous and kind David is.

According to him, David was one of the few A List acts then who would show up at his show in Elegushi beach and take a dime from him.

In his words: “KING DAVID ADELEKE a man with miraculous human generosity and charitable values . Charity is a bone shared with a dog , when i was just as hungry as a dog my days as a young promoter in Elegushi Beach , I had no shishi , you are one of the A-list artiste that never collected a dime from me and always turn up for my shows to perform and support me , not once , not twice . You always shared your bone with me, without a cost or clause , we wine and dine together as brothers, always reaching down to young talents to lift them up at no cost or Favour .Am Forever indebted to you brother . Keep shining, keep winning! #Davido #AGoodTime @davidoofficial Day1 Ejeh Kogbagidi Noni.”

