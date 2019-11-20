Sinach Shares Loved Up Photo With Her Husband As They Welcome Their First Child After 5 Years Of Marriage

Nigerian gospel, Sinach who made news a couple of hours after she welcomed her first child, has taken to social media to share a loved up photo of herself with her husband.

The 46-year-old reportedly welcomed her first child after 5 years of marriage and has now taken to her IG page to thank her fans for their love.

Sharing the photo of herself with husband Pastor Joe Egbu, the singer wrote;

She wrote “Thank you for the outpouring of love!! We love you too.”

Her good news was shared by Pastor Chris at his Church.