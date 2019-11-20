Sinach Shares Loved Up Photo With Her Husband As They Welcome Their First Child After 5 Years Of Marriage

by Temitope Alabi
Sinach and husband
Sinach and husband

Nigerian gospel, Sinach who made news a couple of hours after she welcomed her first child, has taken to social media to share a loved up photo of herself with her husband.

The 46-year-old reportedly welcomed her first child after 5 years of marriage and has now taken to her IG page to thank her fans for their love.

Read Also: Singer Sinach Welcomes Her First Child At 46

Sharing the photo of herself with husband Pastor Joe Egbu, the singer wrote;

She wrote “Thank you for the outpouring of love!! We love you too.”

Her good news was shared by Pastor Chris at his Church.

Sinach
Sinach

 

