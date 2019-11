Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice has declared support for the incumbent governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello over his second term ambition.

This is coming a day after fellow singer, Jaywon endorsed the governor for a second term in office.

9ice was hosted by Kogi state governor Bello at the government house where they displayed the 4+4 symbol in his office.

