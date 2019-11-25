Singer, Naira Marley Confirms Reports Of Buying A Bentley (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Naira Marley
Singer Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has confirmed reports that he bought himself a new Bentley car.

The reports have been making the rounds on social media for a couple of hours and not a few fans have reported that the rapper got himself a Bentley.

The artiste is one of the few artistes in the Nigerian music industry that acquired expensive exotic cars in just a short period of time in the game.

The rapper took to Twitter to confirm the claims as he mentioned in one of his tweets: “As I buy am, na car wash I carry am go straight.”

See His Tweet Here:

Naira Marley
Marley’s Twitter Post
Naira Marley
More Pictures
