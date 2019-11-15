Singer, Peruzzi And Cee-C Spark Dating Rumors On Instagram

by Temitope Alabi
Peruzzi and cee-c
Peruzzi and cee-c

Popular Nigerian singer, Peruzzi and 2018 BBNaija housemate, Cee-C have sparked dating rumours on social media.

The Majesty crooner took to social media to gush over Cee-C in a now-deleted post but has since gotten many tongues wagging

Peruzzi shared a screenshot of his video call with Cee-C, and went on to caption it “peace of mind”.

Both acts, a few months ago, had tongues swaying after Peruzzi featured the model and former Big Brother housemate in the music video, ‘Majesty’.

