Singer Sia Takes Off Wig, Lies About Identity To Shop For Everyone (Video)

Popular Australian singer Sia, has shown her love for random strangers at a mall she recently went shopping at.

The singer, who is famous for her screechy nasal tone and her face covering wig prides herself in the mystery of her identity.

While not many people know what she looks like, she used that as an advantage in helping them pay for their groceries at a Walmart store.

Telling everyone that her name was Cece, the singer paid for everyone’s groceries.

See Photos And Video Here: