Singer Sinach Welcomes Her First Child At 46

Nigerian gospel singer, Sinach is in a joyous mood after welcoming her first child at 46 after 5 years of marriage.

The good news was shared by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome at the just-concluded LIMA Awards which held in Lagos at the Loveworld Convocation Arena.

“Thank you for that song, we are all excited with what the Lord has done in your life, of course in the life of many others standing with you here we just love you. And I told them, you just had a baby! so everybody got excited,” Pastor Chris said.

Big congratulations to the new mom.