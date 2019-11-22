Singer, Small Doctor Visits RSS Commander In Lagos (Photos)

by Michael Isaac
Small Doctor
Nigerian Artist Small Doctor
Popular Nigerian Musician, Small Doctor, has paid a visit to the commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Tunji Disu.
The singer shared a picture of his visit to Mr Disu on Instagram on Thursday evening.
Recall that the singer clashed with the police sometime in December 2018 following his arrest for alleged illegal possession of firearm and threat to shoot a police traffic officer.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote: “Earlier today with the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad commander, DCP OLATUNJI DISU. Omo better concert on a lockdown.”

See Post Here:

Small Doctor
The singer’s Instagram Post
Tags from the story
RRS officer, small doctor
