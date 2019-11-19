Singer, Teni Reveals What Tiwa Savage Did To Her

Nigerian singer Teni has opened up on just how humble and great fellow singer Tiwa Savage is.

According to Teni, she had boarded the same flight with Tiwa and the singer left her seat to come say hi to her.

“@TiwaSavage Didn’t know she was on the plane, she stood up from where she was to come say hello to me!!! Thank you for honouring me. God will honour you,” Teni said. surprised me yesterday.