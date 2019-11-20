Sir Dee Signs Endorsement Deal With Opera News

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Sir Dee has just signed a new deal with Opera News.

The housemate who was among the few to be later evicted during the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, has also sealed other deals since the show.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share his excitement with his fans and followers.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Hey guys, how you doingggggg. Look who just got signed to the Opera news team. I finally get a platform to share my thoughts and be heard, so join me @hub.opera.com let’s create, share and earn. Thanks to @official_hasim_line for the amazing drip.”

See The Photos Here: