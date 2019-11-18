Sir Dee Speaks On Romantic Relationship With Tacha

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tacha and Sir dee
Tacha and Sir dee

2019 former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Sir Dee, has finally spoken about his romantic relationship with fellow ex-housemate, Tacha, after a loved up photo of the two of them emerged on social media.

Speaking during an exclusive chat with potpourri, Sir Dee explained that there is nothing romantic between the two of them adding that they are just close friends.

He said; “The idea is simple -friendship,” when asked what was the big idea behind the picture.

“There’s nothing romantic whatsoever between us, it was just a show of friendship,” he added.

