Small Doctor Clashes With Fan Who Called Him Yahoo Boy

by Michael Isaac
Small Doctor
Nigerian Singer Small Doctor

Nigerian singer, Small Doctor has been trolled on the Internet by a concerned fan.

The singer, whose presence in the limelight is almost dwindling, was labelled a Yahoo Boy by a fan.

Taking to Twitter, the fan pointed out that it has been forever since the singer released any song and he was concerned about his creativity.

Following that, he said that the singer is probably now into Internet fraud which no one knows about.

Reacting to this, Small Doctor called the fan an idiot.

See Photos Here:

Small Doctor
Between Small Doctor and A Fan

 

