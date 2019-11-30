Snake Reportedly Attacks RCCG Pastor On Altar (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

Image result for Snake Reportedly Attacks RCCG Pastor On Altar (Photo)"

A Nigerian pastor has shared the testimony of how he escaped what he has described as “the devil’s attack.”

The pastor shared how he was attacked on the alter as he was preaching.

The pastor identified as Pastor Daniel who ministers at RCCG in Ikorodu, Lagos State, claimed he was preaching when a snake came to attack.

Sharing the story he wrote: “So I was preaching and this snake came to the altar. Suddenly the lion in me remembered, thou shall trample upon snakes and scorpions and nothing shall by any means harm you. So we practised what we have read ayayaya. Alas it was finished on the altar.

“I remember I sat there worshipping God before I moved from the altar to the congregation for Impartations then this snake came to the altar, I just imagined if I was there lying down or sitting, well Jesus will not give room for the devil ahahah. Devil is a bastard. Father thank you. I see a burning generation.”

See Photos Here:

Image result for Snake Reportedly Attacks RCCG Pastor On Altar (Photo)"

