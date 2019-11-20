Social Media Agog As BBNaija Winner, Mercy Shares New Photo

by Eyitemi Majeed
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, also known as ‘Mercy Lambo’ has definitely mastered the act of setting tongues wagging.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, 20th November, the reality TV star shared a beautiful photo of herself which has got fans reacting and we feel you need to sneak a peek.

Mercy only returned back into the country some days ago haven been among the Nigerian entourage to the OneAfricaMusicFest which held in Dubai recently.

She wrote:

A thankful heart is not only the greatest virtue but the parent of all other virtues.

