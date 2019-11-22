Social Media And Hate Speech Bills Are Biggest Threats To Democracy: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed that the hate speech and social media Bills currently being debated by the National Assembly are the greatest threats to Nigeria’s democracy.

These two Bill’s have generated mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, with some describing it as an attempt to take away the freedom of expression of the masses, while others argue that it is good to curb fake news.

Joining the debate, the former minister pointed out that the passage of those bills will undermine the democracy of Nigeria.

See his tweet below: