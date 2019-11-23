Social Media Bill: Government Doesn’t Care About Us: Ycee

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian rapper, YCee has reacted to the proposed social media bill by the national assembly on his social media page.

Ycee
Rapper Ycee

The proposed bill which is designed to curb the spread of fake news on social media has passed second reading at the National Assembly.

Also Read: Nigerian Celebrities Raise Their Voices Against Social Media Bill

The bill has, however, generated mixed reactions from social media users.

One of the major advocate for the bill in the senate is Senator Elisha Abbo, who went viral on social media for physically assaulting a woman.

Ycee expressed that the fact that the Senator is still being referred to as a lawmaker shows the government doesn’t care about the people.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
#SayNoToSocialMediaBill, ycee
0

You may also like

Nigerians React To Throwback Photo Of Ini Edo With Regina Daniels As A Little Girl

Buhari responds to cabal allegations against his government

Don’t Bother With Newspaper Adverts For My Birthday! – Gov. Ambode

Yemi Osinbajo

Osinbajo Should Not Expect 2023 Presidential Ticket

Multiple accidents occur on Oyo-Ogbomoso road

Police Officers Must Declare Their Assets – Police IG

‘Another Valentine And Single’ – Toke Makinwa Reveals What To Do

How I Was Sold As a Slave For N300,000 After Paying N600,000 to Get to Libya

Kemi Adetiba Tells Public What To Do To Girl In Babcock Sex Tape

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *