Social Media Bill: Government Doesn’t Care About Us: Ycee

Popular Nigerian rapper, YCee has reacted to the proposed social media bill by the national assembly on his social media page.

The proposed bill which is designed to curb the spread of fake news on social media has passed second reading at the National Assembly.

Also Read: Nigerian Celebrities Raise Their Voices Against Social Media Bill

The bill has, however, generated mixed reactions from social media users.

One of the major advocate for the bill in the senate is Senator Elisha Abbo, who went viral on social media for physically assaulting a woman.

Ycee expressed that the fact that the Senator is still being referred to as a lawmaker shows the government doesn’t care about the people.

See his tweet below: