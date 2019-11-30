Social Media Bill: If China Can Control Its 1.3B Population, Why Can’t Nigeria – Aisha Buhari

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari has thrown her weight behind the proposed law some at regulating social media in the country.

Mrs Buhari while speaking on Friday at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) general assembly meeting in Abuja, described the issue of social media as a serious one.

Using China as a reference, the First Lady said the country has been able to control its 1.3 billion population and how they use social media.

Since the reintroduction of the bill sponsored by Mohammed Sani Musa, senator representing Niger east, on November 6, in the senate, Nigerians have continued to kick against its enactment.

However, while speaking, Aisha said, “On this issue of social media, you cannot just sit in the comfort of your house and tweet that the Vice President has resigned. It is a serious issue. ”

“If China can control over 1.3 billion people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180 million people.”