Social Media Bill Redundant, BankyW Tells Nigerian Senators

Popular Nigeria singer Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as BankyW, has written an open letter to the Senators of the federal republic of Nigeria via his Twitter handle following their proposed move to pass a bill seeking to regulate social media in the country.

Banky W in the letter pointed out that the proposed bill will only stifle free speech in the country.

He concluded by saying that Nigerians are watching them closely.

“Dear Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are all watching. There’s already legislation dealing with fake news. This bill is redundant and will only further stifle free speech, in a country that seems set up to war with its young people. #SayNoToSocialMediaBill”