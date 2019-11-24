Social Media Bill Redundant, BankyW Tells Nigerian Senators

by Eyitemi Majeed
Banky W
Banky W

Popular Nigeria singer Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as BankyW, has written an open letter to the Senators of the federal republic of Nigeria via his Twitter handle following their proposed move to pass a bill seeking to regulate social media in the country.

Banky W in the letter pointed out that the proposed bill will only stifle free speech in the country.

Read Also: Armed Robbers Told Me To Sing After Robbing Me: Banky W

He concluded by saying that Nigerians are watching them closely.

“Dear Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are all watching. There’s already legislation dealing with fake news. This bill is redundant and will only further stifle free speech, in a country that seems set up to war with its young people. #SayNoToSocialMediaBill”

Tags from the story
banky w, Social Media Bil
0

You may also like

Breaking: President Buhari Renames Abuja National Stadium to MKO Abiola Stadium

Today in Nigerian History: 17th July

Success is the only option you have, Osinbajo urges ministers

CNN Multichoice African Journalist Award

3 Nigerians Bag CNN Multichoice African Journalist Awards

Oil Prices Rise Above $30/Barrel On Hopes Of Deal To Tackle Supply Glut

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Plateau State Government Official Publicly Punctures Another Driver’s Car Tyre With A Knife

Sad !!! 13 year-old rape victim, dies two days after giving birth

Dr. Onibon appointed acting provost of MOCPED

[PHOTOS]: 2Face’s son, Justin Idibia Graduates From 5th Grade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *