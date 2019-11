Popular social media influencer, Pamilerin is off the market.

The influencer, who made headlines a few weeks ago after getting slapped by singer Peruzzi has taken to his Twitter page to share the exciting news.

Shhhhh… Guess who is out of the Market now

Bye bye to single boys gang. I asked her to be my Mrs Adegoke, and she responded by saying, she wants to be my Forever and Ever.