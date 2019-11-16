Soldier Assaults Lastma Official For Driving Against Traffic

A new video is currently circulating on social media wherein a man suspected to be a soldier assaulted some men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency(LASTMA) despite driving on the lane designated for BRT buses.

In the video, the soldier who was driving a commercial bus was spotted wearing just an army vest when the LASTMA Official approached him for driving on the dedicated lane for the BRT buses.

He responded by slapping the official’s face and queried the authority he had to query him.

He then brought out his phone and was seen making some inaudible calls.

Watch the video below: