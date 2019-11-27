Some Of The Couples We Know Are The Reasons We Are Still Single: Tobi Bakre

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tobi Bakre, has hinted at why he is yet to get married.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said some of the couples he knows are the reasons he is yet to get married.

He added that although marital life looks beautiful on the outside, once you see what really exists in there then you wouldn’t wish for it. Do you agree with him?

He wrote:

Some of the couples we know are the reasons we are still single. It looks all beautiful but you see all that really exists in there and you are like! Nahhhhhhhh. That can’t be me.