Some People Don’t Know I Am A DJ – DJ Cuppy

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian celebrity, DJ Cuppy has tweeted on how some people really see her in life.

Taking to her Twitter page, Cuppy stated that someone walked up to her and asked if she is truly a DJ.

According to Cuppy, many people think she is just a pink-haired billionaire’s daughter who eats Gelato every day.

See her tweet below;

“Someone just came up to me asking if I’m actually a “DJ… So people legit think I’m a Professional PinkHaired Billionaire Heiress that eats Gelato ALL-DAY???

LMAO!!!

