Some People Have To Die For Others To Move Forward – Korede Bello

by Temitope Alabi
Korede Bello

Nigerian singer, Korede Bello is of the belief that for some people to move forward in life, others may have to lose their lives.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Mavin act tweeted this, adding that the good news is that these people do not have to commit murder to achieve this.

In his words, “unfortunately some people have to die for you to move forward. The good news is that you don’t have to kill them, unless you’re killing them with love.”

