Some Women Did Not Get Married This Year Because Of Their Bank Account Balance – Joro Olumofin

Nigerian relationship expert Joro Olumofin in a new post on his IG page revealed that men are now more demanding in relationships than women.

According to Joro, so many women did not walk down the aisle this year due to this.

Read Also: Don’t Start By Spending Money On Woman You Are Interested In – Joro Olumofin

A lot of ladies didn’t get married or meet a suitor this year because of their Bank Account Balance and Socioeconomic status.

THE STATE OF RELATIONSHIPS has changed. Men are now more Materialistic and Demanding than women. Years ago, women seemed more materialistic and had a Checklist:

A man must have MONEY, A CAR, A HOUSE.

Ladies, BREAKING NEWS. Men are no longer interested in a Pretty Face, God fearing woman and Good cook as a PRIMARY BENCHMARK for finding a wife.

Today’s mans PRIMARY BENCHMARK is MONEY.

Today’s man is interested in :

1️⃣ In Your fathers surname.

2️⃣ Today’s man doesn’t want to hear I’m unemployed.

3️⃣Today’s man wants to know if you have a car, your own place.

5️⃣ Today’s man wants a lady who can change his life.

This is the main reason why thousands of Beautiful, God fearing ladies are single.

So ladies, you’re not hustling for yourself alone anymore. You’re also hustling for men too.

This is the new reality

Thoughts anyone?