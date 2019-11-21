Someone From Nigeria Could Win A ₦75.2 Billion American Jackpot This Week!

The American Mega Millions lottery offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $208 million USD (₦75.2 billion). That huge amount, which is up for grabs in Friday night’s draw, has captured the attention of lottery fans all over the world and amazingly, the winner of this enormous prize could be a Nigerian.

You may remember that Mega Millions awarded a $1.537 billion USD jackpot to a single, lucky winner in October 2018. As big as that jackpot was, it fell short of surpassing the Powerball’s world record set in January 2016, when three lucky winners shared a $1.586 billion USD jackpot. The current jackpot is not yet setting records but winning a $208 million prize would certainly be a life-changer!

There is no need for you to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning the great Mega Millions jackpot. It is possible to play the game by purchasing official Mega Millions tickets online at theLotter.com.

Here’s how you could win a $208 million jackpot from Nigeria:

Sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service. Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 50 lotteries available on the site. Fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers or use a computer-generated random selection. Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

How theLotter works

TheLotter is a lottery ticket messenger service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. A small surcharge is added to ticket prices in order to cover the cost of this service. A copy of the ticket is uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw and along with the site’s email confirmation, customers can rest assured that they have full ownership of their tickets.

At theLotter, customers can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Mega Millions, Powerball, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more. TheLotter provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.

What happens when you win

When you win a lottery jackpot prize at theLotter, the entire amount is yours! No commissions are deducted from winning tickets. Winnings are transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw them at any time. If you win a lottery jackpot, however, you many need to travel to the lottery’s offices to collect the prize money yourself. In this case, a lawyer provided to you by theLotter free of charge will assist you in the win collection process.

Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $97 million in prizes to over 5 million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners at the site have included a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

The $208 million Mega Millions jackpot could be won at any time and the next draw is coming up soon. It is totally possible for the next big lottery prize winner to be a resident of Nigeria!

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from Nigeria, please visit theLotter.com.