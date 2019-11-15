Sometimes, One Man Squad Is Sanity – Alex Reacts To Ifu Ennada’s Apology

BBnaija housemate Alex has responded to Ifu Ennada’s apology for leaking their chat.
Recall news surfaced a few hours ago that Ifu had leaked her chat with Alex where the latter was seen dragging Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson.
Not long after the chats leaked, Ifu penned a lengthy apology to Alex saying she acted out of anger and was not thinking straight.
Alex has now responded by sharing the above picture with the caption;
Sometimes, one man squad = sanity.
Onye kwuru otor, e butuo ya, so ndi ji ego na akwu otor.
Since I heard this, my motto has been responsible hardwork and sanity while at it till and after I make money the way I need.
Stay sane. Happy weekend