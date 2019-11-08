Sound Sultan Declears ‘Yoruba’ As Official Language In His Household

Nigerian singer Sound Sultan has revealed an update to his fans and followers on Instagram.

The singer who had earlier hinted that he would raise his children as ‘Aje Butter’ in the best of his knowledge, has taken a step back on his words.

In his latest Instagram post, he officially made the Yoruba Language the official language of his household.

According to him, he has realized that he may have failed in the passing down of the Yoruba Culture to his kids.

Correcting his errors, the singer has declared that the Yoruba Language is now the lingua franca in his household.

