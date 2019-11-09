Sound Sultan Reveals Why Yoruba Became Official Language In His Household

by Olayemi Oladotun

Veteran Nigerian music star, Sound Sultan shared a post on his social media page about the new rule he just mapped out for his family.

Sound Sultan
Nigerian Artiste Sound Sultan

According to the veteran singer, he just realized while he was fulfilling the big dream of bringing his up his kids, he’s fallen short of upholding his duties in passing down his culture through the language of his mother tongue – Yoruba.

Also Read: Singer Sound Sultan, Wife Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

In view of that, the music star, said henceforth, the lingua franca in his home will be Yoruba, no more English.

See his post below:

Sound Sultan
Sound Sultan’s post
Tags from the story
Sound Sultan, yoruba
0

You may also like

IGP Adamu

‘You Can Be Shiites But Not IMN Members – IGP Adamu

After 25 Years as CAF President, CECAFA Back Issa Hayatou for another Term

Months after getting engaged, beautiful U.I student dies of malaria (Photo)

Labour Congress suspends strike

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo orders 24 hours operation at Apapa Port

Resident doctors violated Trade Dispute Act – Senator Ngige

Democratic Alliance calls for dissolution of Parliament in South Africa

Babachir Lawal Reacts To Senate’s Call For His Sack

Gunmen kill Enugu State deputy governor ADC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *