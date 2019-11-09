Sound Sultan Reveals Why Yoruba Became Official Language In His Household

Veteran Nigerian music star, Sound Sultan shared a post on his social media page about the new rule he just mapped out for his family.

According to the veteran singer, he just realized while he was fulfilling the big dream of bringing his up his kids, he’s fallen short of upholding his duties in passing down his culture through the language of his mother tongue – Yoruba.

In view of that, the music star, said henceforth, the lingua franca in his home will be Yoruba, no more English.

See his post below: