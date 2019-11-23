South African Fans Present Ike, Kim Oprah With Gifts (Video)

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemates, Ike Onyema, Kim Oprah and Omashola are currently in South Africa as a part of their media tour which is expected to take place tonight at Montanna club, Rosenberg, Johannesburg.

However, Omashola was thrown into a moment of disbelief when they met some fans while trying to enter their hotel premises.

The fans presented the duo of Ike and Kim with expensive gifts while he was overlooked.

However, it remains unknown if his own gift has been kept for the later party.

Watch the video below: