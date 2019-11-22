Sowore, Bakare Slam N1bn Suit Against DSS DG, Attorney General

The convener of the RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare (aka Mandate), have filed a N1billion suit against the Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Yusuf Bichi and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The SaharaReporters publisher and Bakare are alleging gross violation of their fundamental rights which the Constitution guarantees.

Sowore and Bakare who have been in SSS detention since early August, in the separate fundamental rights enforcement suits filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, claim that they are entitled to general and aggravated damages of N500million each as a result of violations of their rights to personal liberty, dignity of person, fair hearing, family life, freedom of association and freedom of movement.

The petitioners are praying the court to compel the DSS DG and the AG to issue a public apology to them that will be published in five national dailies within 14 days.

Sowore and Bakare in the suits filed through their lawyer, Femi Falana, argued that their continued detention by the DSS from November 7, in disobedience to the order of the court for their release on bail, was illegal as it violated their fundamental right to liberty guaranteed by section 35 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

