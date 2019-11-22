Speed Darlington Blasts Notjustok For Posting His Song Without Permission

US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington is not in a happy mood at the moment as he rants over people posting his music for free.

The controversial pointed out that he does not need the help of music blog, NotJustOk to promote his songs any longer.

Also Read: Zlatan Ibile Begs Speed Darlington Not To Unfollow Him (Photo)

Reminiscing on the past, the rapper revealed that when he was starting his career, he begged the music blog to upload his songs but he was turned down.

Raging with anger, the rapper urged the blog to take down his music.

Watch the video below: