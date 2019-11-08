Speed Darlington Mocks Ex-Girlfriend; Reveals Why She Dated Him

by Temitope Alabi
Speed Darlington
Speed Darlington

Social media sensation and Nigerian artiste, Speed Darlington has taken to his Twitter account to drag his ex-girlfriend.

According to the music entertainer, his ex-girlfriend only dated him for one thing and the person he is now would never look at her twice.

Sharing a throwback photo of himself and the supposed ex-girlfriend posing together, he wrote: ‘My ex-girlfriend from 100 years ago. The person I’m now would not even look at this person twice. Black American that never loved me she was with me just for one thing *Chinese Shih Tzu*’

0

