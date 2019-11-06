Speed Darlington To Sell iPhone 11 Zlatan Ibile Gifted Him For N210k

by Eyitemi Majeed
Zlatan Ibile and Speed Darlington
Zlatan Ibile and Speed Darlington

Recall that rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile, recently gifted US-based Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, an iPhone 11? Well, the singer has announced that he is ready to sell off the device.

In a video he sent out on his official Twitter handle, Darlington said he is ready to sell the phone for as little as 600$ which is the equivalent of 210k.

He further shared that ever since he was gifted the device by Zlatan, the latter has not been talking to him and that efforts to reach him have proved abortive.

What he posted below:

