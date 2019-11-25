Spinall Receives ‘Best DJ In Africa’ Award

by Eyitemi Majeed
Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Spinall, has announced in an Instagram post that he has snagged an award as the best DJ in Africa, courtesy of Afrima.

The respected DJ then sent out a shout out to all other DJs in Africa and across as a form of gratitude.

He wrote:

This means so much more than I could ever express. Thank you Afrima. Big shout out to all the amazing DJs in Africa working tirelessly every week on radio, in Clubs & on the road. Those of you without so much followers – The extremely talented DJs with zero social media clout. You are the real MVPs. Keep working on your art. Big thank you to my team & everyone who is with me on this journey ❤️🕊

 

