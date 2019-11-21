Splesh Shares How He Took Davido To Club When He Was 13

by Valerie Oke
Singer Davido celebrates Birthday today
As Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido celebrates his 27th birthday today, his close friend, Splesh has shared the story of how he used to take the singer to clubs when he was just 13 years old.

Using the opportunity to drop his congratulatory message, Splesh added that the likes of Don Jazzy and D’Banj used to ask him what he was doing with a child in a club.

He made this known via his Instagram page.

He wrote:

I USED TO TAKE HIM TO THE CLUB AT 13/14 years old he drank juice 🥤@donjazzy@iambangalee go say SPECIAL WHO B THESE SMALL CHILDREN I GO SAY BABA NO WORRY BAH DEY!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!! WE CREATED A MONSTER!!!!!

0

