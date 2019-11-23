SPOTLIGHT: Interesting Facts About Tekno You Need To Know

Popularly known as Tekno Miles, the Nigerian Afrobeats RnB, Hip Hop singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi Edgar also known as Golden Boy of Africa, Slim Daddy, Alhaji Tekno was born on December 17, 1992.

The 25year-old singer who was born in Bauchi state, Nigeria isn’t only an amazing singer, but he is also a superb musician-producer and dancer — As evident in most of his music videos.

Tekno came to limelight in 2012 and was later signed to Made Men Music Group, but was first signed to K-Money Entertainment.

Originally from Ebonyi State, Tekno was born into a family of 5 boys and 1 girl to a soldier father. As a result, he found himself in several parts of the country including Nassarawa, Kaduna, and Abuja, while growing up.

The songwriter was enrolled in a music school at the young age of 8, where he learned and mastered the rudiments of playing the piano and guitar.

First signed under K-Money Entertainment, his very first single titled “Holiday” was released under the imprint. The song which featured David Adeleke aka Davido, quickly gained acceptance and popularity.

In 2012, Tekno Miles was spotted by popular comedian, Julius Agwu at an event in Abuja — Where he had thrilled the audience with his the performance of a song titled “Onye Ne Kwu”, his cover of Ice Prince’s “Oleku”.

Tekno reportedly met Iyanya and Ubi Franklyn, the manager of Made Men Music Group at the same event, and became close to them.

They were said to have encouraged Tekno to move to Lagos to advance his career in music.

Tekno eventually signed a recording contract with Made Men Music Group under which he released singles like “Dance” and “Anything”.

Tekno Miles then released his hit single titled “Duro” in 2015, which was gained massive acceptance and popularity in Nigeria and across Africa even in the United States.

“Duro” was produced by DJ Coublon. It topped several charts in Nigeria and on the international scene, it peaked at #5 on Capital XTRA’s “Afrobeats Chart: Top 10” for September 2015.

Tekno in November 2015, released a single titled “Wash”, which was produced by DJ Coublon with the video directed by AJE Filmworks.

Tekno had another big break when he signed a $4 million deal with Sony Entertainment, joining other Nigerian musicians such as Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and later Davido.

Tekno went into oblivion for some years with his loyal fans worried about whether he would ever have a comeback. On his return, Tekno had revealed that he was battling a health condition that had a drastic effect on his local chords — a condition that could have permanently ended his music career.

The singer revealed that he had undergone a series of medical surgeries to correct the condition, hence his disappearance from the scene for a while.

Back and better, Tekno immediately releases a single and a video ‘Agege’ which almost got him into trouble with the Lagos state and federal government but in all, the singer and dancer seem to be making steady progress and we wish him the best.